GOOD NEWS: Community turns tragedy into opportunity

“I met her back on the mission trip. We got paired up as teams. I lived with seven girls the whole nine months, and she was one of them, so I got to do ministry with her and live with her, and we became very close too,” said Mallory Stater. “We did everything. We worked at schools, we did outreach to homeless people, we did nursing home, we worked the churches and did youth groups, we worked with gypsy communities.”