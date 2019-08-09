Countdown To Kickoff: Vega Longhorns look to utilize large veteran core for 2019

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - Vega high school finished 7-5 last year, taking possession of third place in the district.
Even taking third wasn’t easy when you consider four of the six teams in the district finished with above-500 records.
“We know there’s a lot of work to do,” said Head Coach Jason Porton. "In our district, you have to be ready to play every week. All four of us meeting back up in the third round proves how tough our district was. You just have to bring it every week.
Compared to other schools in their district, Porton’s squad might be in better shape than their competitors. After all, they only lost three seniors from last year’s squad.
“A lot of it is gonna come down to experience,” Porton said. “This is the most experienced team we’ve had since I’ve been here. We only graduated three seniors last year, so when you look at the numbers coming back, I’m pretty excited.”
And it’s not just Porton who realized how important it is to have this veteran depth. The players get it too.
“We have 12 whole seniors,” wide receiver and middle linebacker Cameron Tank said. “They’re all going to play a huge part in what we do on and off the field. We’re all really close together and I think it’s just gonna be a really big step forward.”
So when the first kick-off of 2019 comes later this month, Vega feels ready for anything that is going to be thrown at them.
“You know, there’s a lot of things, as a coach, when you bring back that many guys, you can’t take things for granted,” Porton said. "You still got to go back over all the little things, but we are still much further ahead right now at this point than in my previous six years, so it’s been a great deal.
Vega kicks off their season on the road at Crosbyton on Aug. 30 at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.