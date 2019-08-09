Borger officials quarantining area after skunk tests positive for rabies

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Borger officials are quarantining an area after one rabies case was confirmed yesterday.
On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified rabies control authorities of a positive rabies case in Borger.
This came after City of Borger Animal Control officers observed rabid behavior in a skunk and sent it for testing.
Authorities are taking state mandated measures to ensure citizens in the area are notified of the rabies case.
Quarantined and high-risk areas have been designated and will remain in effect for 180 days.
The quarantine area extends from east of Fairlanes Boulevard to the property line of the Nutrien Complex and from West Wilson Street on the north to Fairview Street on the south.
The high-risk area extends from Fairlanes west to the city limits and from Wilson on the north to Pinehurst Street on the south.
Borger Animal Control will also be setting traps in the area.
During this time, Borger officials are urging for pet owners to make sure all of their pet’s vaccinations are up-to-date.
If residents are feeding feral cats and want to avoid having them captured, the cat needs to be kept in an enclosed area.
Borger officials are also asking residents in the area to set traps at their homes.
If you would like a trap set up on your property, call the animal shelter at (806) 273-0973.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.