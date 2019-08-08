Woman arrested in stabbing at Hoot’s Pub

Woman arrested in stabbing at Hoot’s Pub
A woman accused of stabbing a victim at a bar in southwest Amarillo back in July is now in police custody. Image Source: APD
By Vanessa Garcia | August 8, 2019 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:38 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman accused of stabbing a victim at a bar in southwest Amarillo back in July is now in police custody.

Amarillo Police Department said the 47th District Attorney’s Office charged 23-year-old April Woods with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

APD said Woods was already in jail on an unrelated charge.

On July 24 at 2:24 a.m., Amarillo police were called out to a large fight in the parking lot of Hoot’s Pub, located at 2424 Hobbs Rd.

Officers separated all of the people involved and were notified of a stabbing victim who was taken to an area hospital.

While there, police were also informed of a private video that was taken of the incident.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.