Sundown Lane and River Road High School teachers honored as 2020 Teachers of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teachers of the year.
This year’s Elementary Teacher of the Year is Deonia Campbell. Cambell is an interventionist at Sundown Lane Elementary School.
The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Jennifer Garner. Garner is a mathematics teacher at River Road High School.
Every fall, 40 Regional Teachers of the Year are selected from each of the 20 Education Service Center regions in Texas.
Since 1969, the Texas State Teacher of the Year Program has honored excellence in classroom education and provided a forum to showcase outstanding educators whose efforts and example have inspired their students, colleagues and the communities they serve.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.