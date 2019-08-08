Seniors Citizens Association discuss relocation plans with Amarillo College

“We had a meeting so all the seniors knew what their options were, explains Amarillo Senior Citizens Association Board Member Judy Jackman.“ The other option was that we could request, that Amarillo College, out of the goodness of their heart, allows us to stay through December of 2020. This gives us a year and 4 months to try and figure out another answer. Unanimously, all but two people, voted that that is what they want to do.”