Heal the City hosting back-to-school immunization event, unveiling facility this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend, Heal the City is unveiling phase two of its facility called The Nest and is helping children get ready for the new school year with an immunization clinic.
Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., residents in the Amarillo community are invited to celebrate the opening of The Nest, located at 609 S. Carolina St.
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting there at 5:30 p.m.
HTC said the facility is named in honor of Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.
Then on Saturday from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the same place, HTC will host it’s Don’t Miss Your Shot Immunization Clinic, just in time for the new school year.
Other than immunizations, HTC will help children get ready for school by providing sports physicals, haircuts, backpacks, books, new shoes and lunch.
Along with the Amarillo Sod Poodles mascot Ruckus, there will be 720 backpacks with supplies, 1,000 hotdogs, chips and drinks for patients and more.
HTC is partnered with Valero Energy Foundation, Toot’n Totum, Hillside Christian Church and Storybridge for the immunization clinic.
