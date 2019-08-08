Groom ISD renovations continue this school year

GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - School starts in a week in Groom, and students and teachers will come back to parts of the school that are new, old, and still a work in progress.
The project was voted on in a 2016 bond and construction began last year.
“The bond committee met several times, came up with an excellent plan to close in some spaces, add some classrooms, kind of condense and make the building one whole,” said Groom ISD Superintendent Jay Lamb.
The school now has updated and re-purposed classrooms as well as a brand new gym.
“A new special education room, we have a new elementary, junior high science lab. New art room and we’ve remodeled the basement and made it into a choir room. The pool’s been remodeled. We have the new gymnasium. New bus barn for buses and new ag building for animals,” said Lamb.
“The growth of our athletic facilities has been something that’s been wanted for a long, long time. We’re all amazed and just excited about the future of Groom and what we can offer our athletes,” said Groom ISD Head Football Coach Tony Dodson.
And that’s only the beginning.
Superintendent Lamb says there won’t be a corner of the school left untouched when the project is finished hopefully late next year.
“To come into more of a modern facility and hopefully to attract some more students. Just to add to the general safety and efficiency of the building in terms of energy costs, this upgrade was absolutely essential,” said Lamb.
While most of the new construction is complete, there are a few more renovations to come.
Lamb says some students and teachers will likely be displaced while crews are finishing up.
“The construction has evolved into this 1951 hallway that we’re standing in,” he said. “The east end will be done by school start, we’re crossing our fingers on that one. And then they move to the west end behind us here to be worked on during the fall semester and the auditorium in the fall semester.”
He says construction creates a lot of stresses but it’s for the benefit of students and Groom as a community.
“Our kids are benefiting from it, our community is benefiting from it and hopefully, that’ll contribute to the longevity of the district down the road,” said Lamb.
