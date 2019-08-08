‘Fugitive of the Week’ wanted for felon in possession of a firearm

‘Fugitive of the Week’ wanted for felon in possession of a firearm
Amarillo police need your help searching for 28-year-old Gabriel Montague for this week's Fugitive of the Week. Image Source: APD
By Vanessa Garcia | August 8, 2019 at 10:05 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:05 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help searching for a felon having a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for Gabriel Montague, 28, on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Gabriel Wallace...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Montague is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Information leading to his arrest could be met with a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.