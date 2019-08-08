‘Fugitive of the Week’ wanted for felon in possession of a firearm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help searching for a felon having a firearm.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for Gabriel Montague, 28, on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.
Montague is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to his arrest could be met with a reward of up to $300.
