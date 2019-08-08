Applications open for Amarillo Police Department Citizens Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo Police Department has opened up applications for the 26th Amarillo Police Department Citizens Academy.
The goal of the Citizen and Student Police Academy is to help the citizens of Amarillo understand how the police work and complete their jobs in the community.
Graduates of the academy will get to know more about APD and why officers make the decisions they do while on duty.
APD believes the citizens academy plays a vital role in reducing crime in the community as well as identifying problems and solutions to the crime issues that are affecting the community.
The planned subject areas for the academy include the patrol division field operations, canine demonstration, motorcycle and radar demonstration, dive team demonstration, employment opportunities and requirements, police academy training, crime prevention strategies, SWAT operations demonstration and school liaison program.
Citizens can also learn about the narcotics unit operations, gangs, the criminal justice system, felony stop procedures, see a crime scene ID hands-on demonstration, get a property and evidence tour and a radio room and 911 tour.
No tuition or fees are required to attend.
The academy will be held Tuesday nights from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., from Sep. 17 through Nov. 26.
For more information, please contact Capt. Joe Loftus at (806) 378-6170 or joseph.loftus@amarillo.gov.
