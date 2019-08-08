APD: Murder suspect could be in Tierra Grande neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo believe a murder suspect was last seen in the Tierra Grande neighborhood.
Yesterday, Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team, Potter County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies conducted a joint operation in an attempt to locate Matthew Dillon Jones.
Jones is suspected of killing Kenee Griffing in May and is wanted for $3,500.
After several hours of searching for Jones on Wednesday, evidence indicated that he has very recently been on foot in the Tierra Grande neighborhood in Amarillo.
Jones has not been located at this time, but APD is advising anyone in the area to be cautious when entering abandoned or unused building, campers or trailers.
Jones is believed to be armed and dangerous.
If anyone sees Jones, call 911 immediately.
