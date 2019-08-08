Amarillo police warn public that murder suspect Matthew Jones is still in the area and could be armed and dangerous

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - APD Homicide Detectives have received information that Matthew Jones, who has a warrant for Murder in Potter County, is still in the area.
Jones is suspected of committing a burglary in rural Potter County on Friday August 2 that was reported to the Potter County Sheriffs Office.
Several firearms were taken in the burglary and physical evidence at the scene implicates Jones being the suspect.
Authorities want the public to be on the lookout for Matthew Jones. If you see him, do not approach him. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the location of Matthew Jones is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime stopper P3 mobile app. A tip leading to his arrest could get you up to $3500.00
