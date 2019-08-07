Sister remembers brother killed in El Paso shooting as a hero

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The country continues to mourn after two shootings within 24 hours of each other this weekend left at least 31 people dead in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. Here in Lubbock, one woman is mourning her brother who was one of the victims shot and killed inside the Walmart in El Paso. Texas Tech Health Science's Center Physician Jennifer Mitchell lost her 63-year-old brother, David Johnson, in that mass shooting. Dr. Mitchell says her brother and his wife had taken their granddaughter to Walmart to buy school supplies when the shots rang out. She says he died protecting his family.
“I want to let everybody know that David was a hero. That is not a label that he would ever expect, but I want to let them- let the country know what’s going on and what’s happening. I knew that I needed to step forward,” said Dr. Mitchell.
Dr. Mitchell says she is taking a stand because she is heartbroken. She and her family grew up in El Paso a mile away from the Walmart. Her brother still lived in their childhood home.
“The things that I want people to know about David is that he was very down to earth and he was very straightforward,” she said.
Dr. Mitchell says Saturday morning, her brother headed to Walmart to have a fun day buying school supplies with his wife and 9-year-old granddaughter, but a lone gunman was also inside that Walmart with an AK-47 assault style rifle and began shooting wildly. Dr. Mitchell says she learned through family that Johnson risked his life to defend his family. At the time they knew he was shot, but through the chaos of the situation, they couldn’t find Johnson anywhere.
“We didn’t know for the next 24 hours where he was. We couldn’t find him on any hospital listings and so we just suspected the worst until the family met with the FBI Sunday morning to find out that he was one of the bodies that had remained in the store overnight because he was there is no chance for him. He would do anything for his family. That’s what happened the day that he died as he was protecting his wife and his granddaughter.” said Dr. Mitchell.
An outcome she says she never expected to happen to her brother, but now she’s standing up for him. “It’s still surreal. it’s hard to believe that I’ll never talk to him again. These mass murders are becoming are just choking out our country and we have to do something to get these assault weapons out of out of people’s hands.”
Now because of what happened she says she will never be able to look at the area in El Paso the same way again. “it was a safe, fun place for kids to get away. I never imagined it would ever become a place with blood in the parking lot from mass shooting where my brother was actually murdered.”
Dr. Mitchell tells me she would be in El Paso with family right now but because of the ongoing investigation, the funeral for her brother won’t be for a couple for weeks.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.