Sister remembers brother killed in El Paso shooting as a hero

“We didn’t know for the next 24 hours where he was. We couldn’t find him on any hospital listings and so we just suspected the worst until the family met with the FBI Sunday morning to find out that he was one of the bodies that had remained in the store overnight because he was there is no chance for him. He would do anything for his family. That’s what happened the day that he died as he was protecting his wife and his granddaughter.” said Dr. Mitchell.