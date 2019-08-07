Shoppers: Get ready for tax-free weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend is one of many shopper’s favorite holiday’s in Texas: It’s tax-free weekend.
All weekend long — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — sales taxes in Texas will be exempt on clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks for the Sales Tax Holiday.
However, those items must be priced below $100. Even with that, shoppers can save about $8 for every $100 they spend.
“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach towels and lunch boxes, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on supplies families need before the school bell rings,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “As a father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”
Anyone needing a list of clothing items and school supplies that can be purchased tax-free can find that list here.
It is estimated shoppers will save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.