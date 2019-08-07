Police issue Silver Alert for Tucumcari man considered missing and endangered

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The Tucumcari Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a man considered missing and endangered.
Police are asking for the public’s help locating 85-year-old Jim Swick.
Swick was last seen on July 6 walking away from the La Quinta Hotel in Tucumcari.
He is described as 5-foot-10, 166 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt.
Police say he walks with a limp and could be heading to Surprize, Arizona.
Police say he is considered missing and endangered.
If you know where he may be, call the Tucumcari Police Department at (505) 467-2280.
