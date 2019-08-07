Pantex begins major maintenance and repair project

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex has began a major maintenance and repair project that focuses on resurfacing nearly 19 miles of roads and 29,000 square-feet of parking lots at Pantex.
According to a news release, the work will take place across almost every area of the plant.
An average of 25 semi-truck loads a day will carry 58,000 tons of road materials over the course of the project.
The project is part of the Pantex Mentor-Protégé program that seeks to foster long-term business relationships between small businesses and Department of Energy prime contractors.
Saul and Samuel Maldonado Engineering and Surverying (SAMES) out of McAllen, Texas will provide surveying and engineering expertise for this project. In turn, CNS will offer guidance on business management and development.
“We value small businesses; partnering with them is essential for us to accomplish our important mission for the nation. I’m excited to see how this relationship will further our infrastructure revitalization efforts,” said CNS Chief Operating Officer Michelle Reichert.
The program also aims to increase the overall number of small businesses that receive DOE prime and subcontracts.
“This agreement is mutually beneficial,” said Ryan Johnston, who manages the CNS small business program at Pantex. “SAMES will provide the unique surveying and engineering expertise we need, while gaining the skills necessary to compete for larger DOE subcontracts.”
When possible, resurfacing of the roads and parking lots will take place during the weekend to reduce disruptions for employees.
The project is expected to be complete in October.
