Heroin, cocaine, other drugs confiscated during drug bust in Stinnett

STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Stinnett arrested two people and seized heroin, cocaine and other drugs during a traffic stop last night.
Tuesday evening, a deputy with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 136, south of Stinnett.
During the stop, the deputy found probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle.
An officer with Stinnett Police Department assisted the deputy with the search.
This led to the discovery of the pair finding heroin, cocaine, LSD, ecstacy, xanax, marijuana and THC substances.
The man and woman have been placed in custody for multiple offenses and were taken to the Hutchinson County Jail.
The drugs were reportedly being transported from Colorado to Florida.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.