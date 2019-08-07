Dalhart family deals with aftermath of losing home, dogs after fire

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Blair and Maria Williams Frizzell say it was a friend who told them their home was on fire.
Only their daughter was home with their 14 dogs when a majority of their house was engulfed.
“I jumped out of the van. When I got two houses down, the cop stopped me and I was just trying to call the dogs because with a familiar voice when they’re scared, they will come to you," said Maria Williams Frizzell.
While their daughter was rescued by crews on scene, not all the dogs they had in their home were that lucky.
Some dogs fled from the fire, some died, and most were taken into custody by the City of Dalhart.
The family planned to give three that died to a girl in Indiana.
“There were three puppies that didn’t make it out of the fire. Two of them stayed in our room though and they were given away,” said Frizzell.
They say only 8 of the dogs belonged to them while the other six were left behind by another family member.
Dalhart's Chief of Police says right now 11 of the dogs are at the city shelter.
“If you have a mom that has a litter of puppies, we’re going to make consideration for that because we’re not going to separate puppies from the mom,” said Dalhart Chief of Police David Conner. “But once they are weaned from the mother and they are able to thrive on their own, then we start counting that as extra animals that you cannot have. Obviously, if you are operating a kennel or you’re a breeder, we’ll make provisions for that, but just general animal ownership, no more than four animals.”
The Frizzells say their daughter who has bi-polar disorder, and possibly schizophrenia, was close to one of the dogs -- one she rescued that unfortunately ran away.
“One of the officers told us yesterday that he wanted to know who Bella Rose was and that’s the dog that she saved,” said Frizzell.
The City is permitting the Frizzells to pick up three of the dogs that are in the shelter.
“That’s what’s so hard. Because I know if I don’t pick out the right ones for my daughter, it’s just going to increase her schizophrenia and her personalities,” said Frizzell.
Dalhart Police say the city will keep the other dogs for the time being.
