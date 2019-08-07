Construction for new state-of-the-art cancer center to be $23 million investment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new state-of-the-art cancer center will be a $23 million investment just for construction.
According to building permits, the $23 million does not include any equipment for the building.
The BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus is planned for the southeast corner of Wallace Boulevard and South Coulter Street.
It will enclose 51,000 square-feet and should be complete late next year or early 2021.
Harrington Center leads say they will deploy advanced technologies there in a comfortable setting.
