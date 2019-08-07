City of Amarillo approves North Heights health care laundry facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is giving the green light to the building of a new health care laundry facility in the North Heights neighborhood.
The city sold property on W. Amarillo Blvd to North Heights Linen Service, LLC.
The new business will be responsible for cleaning linens for area hospitals, a service that’s currently not available in our region.
“Most of our local hospitals have to go to either New Mexico or Oklahoma for their services,” said Director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Amarillo Andrew Freeman. “This was really a homegrown economic development, community development deal where they identified that there was a missing service in the community to serve our local hospitals, and at the same time, found a way to incorporate in the North Heights, in a neighborhood that’s looking for more revitalization, more jobs, and we just happen to have the property available that made a good fit.”
The laundry facility will employ 40 full-time employees at its start and plans to expand the payroll to 100 full-time employees.
“With living wage salaries and benefits to go along with it,” said Freeman. “It’s also a co-op model where the employees will be able to buy-in, profit share and become basically owners of the business over time after they go through certain training and have certain years on the job.”
North Heights leaders expressed to city council the positive effect this new development will have on revitalizing the neighborhood.
“This laundry is going to be just so explosive in the North Heights area. Not only for jobs, but for morale. Seeing that something can, and after all the talk, is really being done,” said President of the North Heights Advisory Association Mildred Darton.
Once a date is set, Freeman says construction will take about a year.
“This will allow us to go through the sale of the property, they can make sure it meets their needs, they can close on the property and then go through their due diligence as far as designing the facility and moving forward with permitting,” said Freeman.
