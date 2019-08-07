Boots and Badges to play softball charity game at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters and law enforcement will play ball to raise money on Saturday evening at Hodgetown.
Gates open at 6:05 p.m. for the 11th Annual Boots vs. Badges Charity Softball Game and the game kicks off at 7:05 p.m.
This will be the first time the men and women in red and blue take center stage at Hodgetown’s baseball diamond.
In the past, the Boots vs. Badges softball charity games were held at the Potter County Memorial Stadium.
Tickets are $5 and children two years old or younger get in free.
The tickets can only be purchased at the gate on game day and there are 4,000 seats available plus standing room area and lawn.
No outside food or drinks are allowed, but concession stands and bars will be open.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a 55 inch Samsung TV, a battery pack from Interstate All Battery or a six-month car wash pass to Amarillo AutoClean.
Proceeds from the charity game will go to the Coffee Memorial Blood Center and the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.
