3 arrested after authorities find disguised stolen vehicle at Amarillo impound

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three people were arrested on multiple charges yesterday after authorities found a stolen vehicle that was disguised to look otherwise in an Amarillo impound.
On Tuesday, investigators with the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit learned of a vehicle displaying suspicious identification labels impounded at T-Miller.
The investigators determined the vehicle was a disguised stolen vehicle that was reported stolen on July 2
They also discovered that another vehicle related to the disguised stolen vehicle was located in the 2900 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue.
After the second vehicle was found on property in that area, PABTU investigators, Amarillo Police Department PACE officers and Potter County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served the search warrant.
Four people were put in police custody but one was released on scene of where the search warrant was served.
Jesse Pacheco, 24, was arrested on theft with previous convictions and tampering with evidence, 41-year-old Jessica Pacheco was arrested on prohibited weapons and tampering with evidence and 20-year-old Jaime Valles was arrested for outstanding warrants after lying to investigators about his identity.
Authorities also seized one vehicle, two firearms and equipment used to fraudulently create temporary tags.
The incident remains under investigation.
