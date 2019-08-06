Salvation Army giving back-to-school supplies on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is hosting a back-to-school event for children this Thursday.
From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., parents can get socks, underwear and school supplies while they last at The Salvation Army, located at 2102 S. Van Buren St.
To qualify for the program, parents will need to bring the following items:
- A government photo ID
- A food stamp benefit letter (for those who receive SNAP)
- Proof of all income and monthly bills for household (for those who do not use SNAP)
- Social security cards, green cards, or other forms of government issued IDs for each household member
- Birth certificates for children who are receiving the assistance and going back to school
- Proof of enrollment in a school in the Amarillo area
- Proof of custody of children (for guardians)
The Salvation Army is asking parents or guardians not to bring children during the application process.
For more information, call (806) 373-6631.
