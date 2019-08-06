2 people, 13 dogs rescued from house fire in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters rescued two people and 13 dogs from a house fire in Dalhart today.
Around 11:34 a.m., the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Omaha for a house fire.
The department says two people who were sleeping inside the house and 13 dogs were rescued.
The fire was contained with the help of Hartley Fire and EMS, the Dalhart Police Department, Dallam County Sheriff’s Office and AMR.
Officials say a power strip caused the fire.
