2 people, 13 dogs rescued from house fire in Dalhart. Image Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 6, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 3:19 PM

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters rescued two people and 13 dogs from a house fire in Dalhart today.

Around 11:34 a.m., the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Omaha for a house fire.

The department says two people who were sleeping inside the house and 13 dogs were rescued.

The fire was contained with the help of Hartley Fire and EMS, the Dalhart Police Department, Dallam County Sheriff’s Office and AMR.

Officials say a power strip caused the fire.

