Officials: Scammer calling residents pretending to be Potter County deputy

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a scam where the caller is pretending to be a Potter County deputy.
According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer says they are Deputy Steve Jones with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
The scammer says they have a warrant for your arrest, but that you can take care of the warrant by purchasing a MoneyPak Greent Dot card from Walgreen’s.
The phone number you are advised to look out for is (806) 319-9549. If you call this number, it may seem legitimate because of the content in the voicemail.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know that law enforcement agencies will not ask for money and will not call you to take care of warrants by paying them.
