Harwell and Cook Orthodontics offering mouthguards to help protect student athletes this sports season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Harwell and Cook Orthodontics is working to help student athletes protect their mouths this sports season.
The business is hosting Defend Your Mouth Day on Saturday, August 10.
From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., parents can register online for an appointment for their student.
The event is free and targets students ages eight through 14.
The business will also educate families on dental trauma and prevention.
To learn more about Defend Your Mouth Day or register for an appointment, click here.
