Educators in Amarillo focusing on mental health awareness this school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mental health awareness will be a big focus for educators in Amarillo this year.
In today’s world, with mass shooting after mass shooting, educators are focusing on mental health at a younger age, to try and be proactive in preventing tragedy and taking care of their students.
“What we found is that our students are coming to us with more and more trauma. They are presenting with more suicide idealization, more mental health, anxiety, depression, substance abuse issues, and we want to be able to provide training for our staff members so that when our students come to us with some sort of crisis, they know exactly what to do,” said Director of Counseling for AISD Tracy Morman.
The funding for this training came after Governor Abbot signed House Bill 18 in June. The Bill requires all Texas public schools to offer mental health and suicide prevention curricula. Not only will this help the student understand their emotions, but it can help them with school work as well.
“When a school has a viable social and emotional curriculum, which includes just mental health awareness, it is proven that you can have up to 11 percent rise in your test scores,” said Robin Terry, who is a counselor assessment specialist for Region 16.
Teachers spend a lot of time with students throughout the school year, so with this training they are able to pick up on different behaviors and get the student the help they need.
“They might be acting different than they did at the beginning of the year, or they might be acting out. Maybe they are not doing their homework, maybe they are exhibiting anger, or they are sitting at the back of the room. We’re just thinking they don’t want to participate in class, they’re just being defiant. It may not be defiance, it may be anxiety, it may be depression, and maybe things are going on at home,” said Morman.
Through this training, educators hope to show students asking for help is okay, and to identify their triggers and how to handle them. On average early sighs of anxiety are showing up in 11-year-old’s. Implementing mental health education is a must by December 2019.
“Mental health is like, I always say, if your arm fell off, you would go to the doctor, that’s not something that you would just say you know suck it up and rub some dirt on it,” said Morman.
So far, 360 educators in the AISD have completed these courses. The goal is to eventually have all staff including, janitors and secretaries, trained in mental health first aid.
