Dumas, Cactus companies taking school supply donations for back-to-school drive

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Two companies in Dumas and Cactus are joining forces to take school supply donations for a back-to-school supply drive.
Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center of Dumas and Cactus is partnering with JBS in Cactus for it’s second annual back-to-school supply event.
Anyone interested in donating supplies can take them to the Care Net office in Dumas, located at 1315 Zuak Ave. in the Calvary Baptist Church.
They will be taking donations until Aug. 10.
Those items include backpacks, paper, notebooks, pencils, crayons, markers, tissue, pens, folders, binders, glue, scissors, colored pencils and highlighters.
The drive runs 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Moore County Community building, located at 1600 S. Maddox Ave. in Dumas.
Liberty Foods will serve hamburgers.
For more information on how to give, call Care Net at (806) 935-3549.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.