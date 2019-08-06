Canyon ISD’s Career and Technology Academy nears completion

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - From culinary arts to cosmetology, The Career and Technology Academy is just days away from giving students practical experience in the trades and career paths they want to pursue in life.
With the school year about to begin, construction on the new career facility is coming to an end.
Most rooms are already designated and supplied for the different programs.
“A state-of-the-art culinary facility as well as the state-of-the-art cosmetology facility. In addition to that, we have our health science classrooms as well as our construction trades program with the latest machinery and equipment that were requested by our construction advisory committee,” said Canyon ISD Superintendent Darryl Flusche.
This past spring, incoming high school seniors registered for the programs they would be a part of this school year.
“The Career and Technology Academy at Canyon ISD will be available for students who attend our Midway Alternative High School, as well as our students in Canyon High School and our students in Randall High School,” said Flusche. “Most of the programs here are two-hour blocks. Upper level classes where students actually get their certifications and advance into those career pathways.”
The project began mid-March as one of many included in Canyon ISD’s 2018 bond.
“This particular project is near and dear to us because, obviously, we’re in the trades business and this is an opportunity for kids to come out with trades and skills,” said Project Manager for Southwest General Contractors Monte Boaz. “Some of them will relate to our industry, but they will relate to a lot of industries and it just gives kids a good chance to have a lot of different avenues to pursue in life.”
After a few final touches, the Career and Technology Academy will be ready for students and teachers when school starts on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
“They have not seen the finished place where they’re actually going to be going to school, so we’re excited as school begins and kids get to see this facility and all of the amenities that are here,” said Flusche. “It’s going to be a great career opportunity for them, whether they use this as a career, or they use these different programs as their pathway to pay for their college or their higher education.”
Canyon ISD will also invite the community to see the new facility with an open house event on Tuesday, Sep. 24.
