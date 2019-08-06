Authorities identify victim, suspect in Bovina homicide

BOVINA, Texas (KFDA) - Texas authorities identified the victim and suspect in a homicide in Bovina.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, 31-year-old Erica Sanchez, of Bovina, was killed Monday morning.
The suspect, 39-year-old Michael Orozco, of Muleschoe, is facing a murder charge and is currently in police custody.
On Monday, the Bovina Police Department requested assistance from TxDPS after a person was found dead.
Any other findings in the investigation will be turned over to the Parmer County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
