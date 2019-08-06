Authorities: Amarillo man dies in accident at Tyson Foods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is underway after Potter County officials said an Amarillo man died while working at Tyson Foods.
On Aug. 2, Potter County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to Tyson on an occupational accident.
A Tyson employee, 34-year-old Warren Jay Slaton, was working on line equipment when he became pinned between several loaded pallets, said Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived on scene of the accident, employees were conducting CPR on Slaton.
Slaton was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSHA is investigating the death and an autopsy has been ordered.
