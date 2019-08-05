WTAMU graduate creates app designed for on-the-go students

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M University graduate is taking his online tutoring app worldwide.
The Learn Lounge app is designed for the on-the-go college students.
The purpose of the app is to give students tutoring help online.
The Learn Lounge is currently being used in colleges across Texas, California and New York. Some schools included in the app are Amarillo College, Clarendon College, Eastern New Mexico University and Lubbock Christian University.
A grant from Rutgers University will allow the creators to market the technology to other schools and help more students in the long run.
The app has also been recognized in the Start Ed Program, which is the number one accelerated program in the world.
“First of all, it means bringing outside money into the local economy, right, so that’s the number one thing,” said CEO and Founder of Learn Lounge Alejandro Magallanes. “That’s the goal of everything we’ve done is to make sure we have some funding and bring it to our local economy.”
Plans for the Learn Lounge include having their headquarters in Amarillo.
The Learn Lounge also launched the very first educational gaming platform with Google for education.
