U.S. Census Bureau collecting data in neighborhoods across the nation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police want residents to be aware of strangers with laptops who may be in their neighborhoods collecting data for the United States Census.
In preparation for the upcoming 2020 decennial census, temporary field staff with the U.S. Census Bureau will work in neighborhoods across the U.S. to update address lists and maps using laptop computers.
This collection for the U.S. population will continue through Oct. 11.
Field staff will be knocking on doors in order to verify addresses and gather information on the number of people who live in homes.
The U.S. Department of Commerce said these field staff workers can be identified by the laptop with a Census Bureau logo on the top, a black canvass bag with a census logo and a photo ID card.
Anyone with further questions or needing assistance are asked to call (301) 703-1716.
