Texas authorities investigating death of Potter County inmate

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center that happened over the weekend.
About 12:29 a.m. on Sunday, officers at the detention center noticed an inmate in medical distress, said Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
The officers were with the man when he went into cardiac arrests.
Officials started life saving measures and called EMS and fire rescue.
When the emergency responders arrived around 12:49 a.m., they continued life saving measures until he was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m.
The Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division is conducting the investigation.
