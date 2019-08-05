Pampa man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - One person is facing charges after leading Pampa police on a high-speed chase through a couple of counties over the weekend.
Sunday around 7:13 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of East Frederick on a possible location of a stolen vehicle.
Officers attempted to make a stop in the area, but the suspect, 25-year-old Braden Kelley, of Pampa, fled east on Highway 60 towards Roberts County.
The high-speed chase came to an end in Hemphill County after Kelley wrecked the vehicle and ran on foot.
He was shortly apprehended and taken into custody.
Pampa Police Department said Kelley refused waiver of extradition to the initial county and was placed into the Hemphill County Jail.
Kelley is being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle.
