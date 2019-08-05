New warehouse coming to Amarillo promises to increase the city’s economic development

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The project of a new warehouse in Amarillo is promising to increase economic development in the city.
One of Birmingham’s real estate firms, Graham & Co., is making progress on its first development in Texas for an industrial pallet maker.
The project is expected to be complete in October.
The 70,000 square-foot service and distribution center will include robotic service lines to assist in pallet repairs, along with 50 tractor trailer parks and a 30-acre crushed aggregated storage yard.
