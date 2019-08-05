Drivers to expect traffic delays in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers in Amarillo may experience traffic delays around the area this week due to various lane closures.
The Hike and Bike trail at State Loop 335 and Southwest 9th Avenue is closed north of the intersection and will close to the south as crews relocate utilities to advance the next phase of loop construction.
The trail is expected to reopen in October.
On Wednesday starting at 6:00 p.m., the Interstate 40 eastbound to Interstate 27 direct connect will close along the left and right lanes of I-27 southbound so crews can install large, overhead signs.
In that area, drivers are asked to travel with caution because there will also be a rolling lane closure in the center lane that will be led by a pilot car.
A pilot car will also lead traffic with one lane in both directions at Loop 335 from Washington Street to I-40 due to resurfacing work.
The following lanes at I-27 and Hollywood Road will be closed due to bridge reconstruction:
- On Monday, the westbound main lane of Loop 335 will be directed into one-lane traffic on the right lane, just east of the Bell Street bridge.
- On Tuesday, the westbound Loop 335 main lane traffic will be directed into one-lane traffic on the left lane, just east of the Bell Street Bridge.
For bridge reconstruction at I-40 and Ross/Arthur, the following lanes will be closed:
- From 10:00 p.m. Wednesday until 5:00 a.m. Thursday, the left lane of I-40 will be closed from the I-27 interchange to the Arthur Street bridge for striping changes.
- From 8:00 p.m. Thursday until 6:00 a.m. Friday, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Ross Street to Nelson Street for barrier removal.
- The entrance and exit ramps at I-40 and Nelson will also be closed. TxDOT is advising motorists who need access to Nelson to exit at Ross and stay on the frontage road.
- From 8:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Nelson to the I-27 interchange for barrier removal.
The following lanes will be closed at the E-way maintenance section:
- The right lane of Loop 335, Soncy Road, southbound will be closed between Amarillo Boulevard and I-40 for edge repair.
- On Wednesday, the left and center lanes of I-40 will be closed at Coulter Street for patching.
- On Thursday, expect various left and center lane closures on I-40 eastbound at Western Street for bridge deck repair.
- Also, expect various lane closures on Pierce and Taylor streets coming from downtown for concrete repair.
- The left lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions for guardrail repairs.
Drivers will also need to be aware of lane closures at the Loop 335 maintenance section:
- Watch for various lane closures as crews patch on FM 1912, SH 136, FM 293 and FM 245.
- Crews will also continue spraying herbicide, sign work and mowing throughout the area.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.