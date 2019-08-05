The Darden Foundation grants $3,000 to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Darden Foundation has granted the High Plains Food Bank $3,000 to help provide hunger relief to families in the Texas Panhandle.
According to a news release, the funds will be used to help distribute food to those in our community who face food insecurity.
“Summer is traditionally a time of high need and low funds,” said Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank Zack Wilson. “This grant offers some much needed operational support as we continue to distribute record amounts of food through out 186 agency network that is feeding about 8,700 local families each month through daycares, senior centers, food pantries and more.”
In Amarillo, Darden restaurants, including Olive Garden, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Longhorn Steakhouse have supported the High Plains Food Bank by providing meals for volunteers during the annual Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive.
