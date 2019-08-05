Dallam, Hartley reaching StormReady status in preparation for severe weather

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dallam and Hartley counties will soon reach StormReady status in wake of any severe weather that hits the Texas Panhandle.
According to the National Weather Service, StormReady communities are better prepared to save lives during severe weather by conducting advanced planning, education and awareness.
At 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 12, the NWS is presenting the two counties with the StormReady signs at the Dallam Court House in Dalhart during the regular scheduled commissioner’s court meeting.
Dallam and Hartley completed the necessary requirements to become StormReady.
StormReady helps communities develop plans to handle all types of extreme weather, ranging form tornadoes to winter storms.
NWS said the program encourages communities to take new, proactive ways to improving local weather hazards by providing emergency responders with clear-cut guidelines.
Other StormReady communities in the Texas Panhandle are Amarillo, Borger, Hereford, Pampa and BWXT Pantex.
To apply for the program, a community must have a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center, have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings in order to alert the public and create a system that monitors weather conditions locally.
