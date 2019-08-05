Clovis Police Department to participate in National Night Out

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department will participate in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6.
The Clovis Police Department will host the local event from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Greene Acres Park.
National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that aims to promote police and community partnerships, as well as neighborhood camaraderie.
The event involves over 15,000 communities from all 50 states.
The Clovis Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Curry County Sheriff’s Department, Clovis Fire Department, Texico Police Department, Portales Police Department, Cannon Air Force Base Security Forces, New Mexico Game and Fish Department, New Mexico State Parks and the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office are participating in this event.
There will be other activities, such as a car seat clinic and child ID kits, as well as a Dunk-A-Cop booth and more.
