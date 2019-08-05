Artists can showcase work at Barnes Jewelry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Up-and-coming artists in Amarillo have a new place where they can showcase their artwork.
In May, The Amarillo Art Institute said it could no longer rent to tenants at the Sunset Center due to financial troubles.
Crouch Foundation had been trying to become a tax-exempt, non-profit organization but was not able to.
If it continued to rent out spaces to artists at the Sunset Center, the foundation would have had to pay an estate tax of $6.1 million.
After receiving news about this, Don Adams, the owner of Barnes Jewelry, decided to lease his building to local artists.
“When people in your community are facing hardships, you help,” Adams said. “We have a large showroom, so I thought maybe some of them could showcase their work here at Barnes.”
Artists can showcase their art work on the 745-square-foot showcase space in the store.
Barnes Jewelry is a 15,000-square-foot building, located at 100 Westgate Parkway, next to Target.
Adams said artists have already started setting up in the store and he hopes to have all of the space filled up by the end of August.
He said the plans are to continue First Friday Art Walk in October.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.