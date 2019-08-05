1 Amarillo teen killed, 2 injured in Donley County rollover

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Texas said speed is believed to be a factor after an Amarillo teenager was killed and two others were injured in a rollover near Clarendon.
About 3:22 a.m. on Friday, three 14-year-old girls, of Amarillo, were traveling southeast on U.S. 287 in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The pickup traveled into the center median and across a cross over, striking a post before entering one of the northwest lanes on U.S. 287.
The driver over-corrected and lost control of the pickup, causing it to roll.
The pickup went airborne and crashed into a large tree before coming to a rest in the center median facing north on its top.
During the crash, the driver was ejected and one of the passengers was partially ejected.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both of the passengers were taken by ambulance to a hospital, one with non-life threatening injuries and the other in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.