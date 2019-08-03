Award-winning food and travel series takes journey through the Panhandle for best barbeque

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Texas Beef Council and Beef Loving Texans are taking viewers on a journey through the panhandle for the second season of their BBQuest series.
The show features renowned chefs and well-known pitmasters. One of their stops in the Panhandle is Tyler’s BBQ in Amarillo.
“We are here at Tyler’s BBQ in Amarillo. We just left Lubbock where we were at Evie Mae’s Barbecue and then hit Olton where we hit another barbecue place. And we are traveling up the Panhandle, all the way up to XIT Rodeo checking out the best barbecue places around,” explains BBQuest Co-Host & Owner of Drunken Oyster Rory Schepisi.
The show is not only successful with viewers, but has brought more people to Texas to try out some of the food from the show. Beef Loving Texans is a brand of the Texas Beef Council which supports the state’s beef industry by increasing beef demand through promotion, research and education.
“I know everyone in the barbecue business in Amarillo and this is a big deal for all of us because it his brings all of us up. Just being focused in Amarillo and having a TV show come in talk about barbecue," says Tyler’s BBQ Owner Tyler Fraser. "There are customers I have that are cross over customers with the other businesses. Its a neighborhood business as much as anything else.”
This season will have an emphasis on agriculture in the Panhandle and will also have the hosts experience the culture of the Panhandle by doing some of the two-stepping at The Blue Light and visiting the Palo Duro Canyon with a stop at Cadillac Ranch.
“You know what we love about the Panhandle is how connected to agriculture this area of the country is. I think it’s something that people are disconnected from when they are living in the major cities,” says BBQuest Executive Producer Rachel Chou.
The show will air on Hulu in the next couple of months.
