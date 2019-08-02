Suspect wanted for murder while local family wants answers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From billboards to baseball games and even on our newscasts, it’s likely you’ve seen the face of Matthew Dillon Jones.
But officers aren’t the only ones who need help tracking him down.
An Amarillo family is needing answers after a detective told them Jones may be a suspect in the murder of their daughter, Kenee Griffing.
“We do not know of Matthew Dillon Jones, never heard of him,” said Kenee’s mother Melanie Bramblet. “June 30th they issued a murder warrant and obviously they had evidence that it was for Matthew Dillon Jones. It’s just shocking. It’s still shocking. I don’t want to believe it."
Jones may be APD’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’, but he’s been wanted for months by Randall and Potter County.
“Crime Stoppers is limited at $1,000, that’s what we’re able to pay out,” said Police Coordinator for Amarillo Crime Stoppers Scott Welling. “But with this extra money coming in, we are able to put that towards reward. Try to get some more information on him and get him arrested on his warrant.”
The current reward of $3,500 is thanks to donations through a Facebook page called Justice for Kenee.
“It’s gone nationwide,” said Bramblet. “It’s up in Montana, down in Florida. We have a couple people, I believe, in Canada. So I mean, it’s out there and I’m grateful.”
While donations are appreciated, Bramblet says more than anything she wants people to speak up if they think they’ve seen Jones.
“There’s not an amount of money that will ever bring my daughter back. But somebody knows where Matthew Jones is at. They have to,” she said. “If not, somebody may have that tip.”
In the meantime, Kenee’s family is waiting until they learn more.
“We do not even know the cause,” said Bramblet. “And once Matthew Jones is caught, he can speak, Kenee can’t. So we are her voice.”
And doing what they can to keep her memory alive.
“We were taken. Her daughter, her family, everybody was taken from that. Her beautiful soul was taken from a heartless soul,” said Bramblet.
An account for the Crime Stoppers reward is also set up at Happy State Bank with leftover funds going to benefit Kenee’s daughter.
