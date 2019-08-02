Mendota Ranch offers one of a kind shooting experience

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - A ranch in the Panhandle is now offering a one of kind shooting experience from a helicopter.
An aerial shooting experience like no other, that was once only offered to snipers in the military, is now being offered to everyone.
“Rotor Recoils is a shooting course that we developed. It’s actually 50 miles long, it’s 90 targets, it will take you about 300 rounds to get through the whole range. It’s all through an aerial platform," explains Rotor Recoils-Mendota Ranch Owner Jason Abraham. "From the helicopter we are taking you on and training you on a reverse lead to a static target.”
Located on Mendota Ranch in Canadian, it is designed to be challenging for any skill level, whether you are a beginner or an avid shooter, the training is adjusted to your preference.
“The unique thing about this is that this doesn’t take a whole lot of training to get you spun up and get you in a helicopter,” says Abraham. “A civilian can come in and we do a 30 minute class and talk about safety and how to operate the gun, and I’ve got you in the helicopter and we are going.”
Abraham and Todd Hodnett came up with the idea for Rotar Recoil at Mendota Ranch, where they say the feedback they’ve received from not only military members but civilians has all been extremely enthusiastic.
“I’ve been involved in a a lot of shooting sports all my life and this is by far the funnest thing you will do with a trigger," says Accuracy 1st Owner/Rotor Recoil Trainer Todd Hodnett. "If you said you only have an hour of shooting for the rest of your life, I would call Jason and get in the Rotar Recoil and I would go shoot for an hour, it’s that much fun. We’ve done it for years now and it never gets old. Every time he calls me up it’s like Christmas.”
