Mendota Ranch offers one of a kind shooting experience

“I’ve been involved in a a lot of shooting sports all my life and this is by far the funnest thing you will do with a trigger," says Accuracy 1st Owner/Rotor Recoil Trainer Todd Hodnett. "If you said you only have an hour of shooting for the rest of your life, I would call Jason and get in the Rotar Recoil and I would go shoot for an hour, it’s that much fun. We’ve done it for years now and it never gets old. Every time he calls me up it’s like Christmas.”