Former Sunray police chief sentenced to life in prison

SODUS, N.Y. (KFDA) - Former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean will spend life in prison for the double homicide of a couple in Sodus, New York.
A judge sentenced Dean to life in prison without the possibility of parole today, according to CBS station WROC.
In today’s sentencing, the judge told Dean he “will certainly die in prison.”
Dean was found guilty of shooting 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in front of a home in Sodus on October 22.
Family members of Niles and Washburn were in court today, asking for the judge to give Dean a life sentence.
Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter charges in the case. A judge sentenced Childers to 28 years in prison in June.
Another former Sunray police officer, Bron Bohlar, also entered a guilty plea for conspiracy charges. Bohlar will spend up to three years in prison for his role in the double homicide.
