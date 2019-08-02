Fire destroys home, damages another in Randall County Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At least one mobile home was lost to fire Friday afternoon near Farmers and Western in Amarillo, according to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
Public Information Officer Danny Alexander said a structure fire at Catalpa Trailer Park was reported just before 2 p.m. The fire was under control before 3:30 p.m.
Another home east of the fire was heavily damaged and may be declared a loss, Alexander said. A travel trailer on the property was also destroyed.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.
Fire departments from Amarillo, Canyon and Tanglewood responded to the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.