Big attendance expected for AMA-CON 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend you can expect to see the Amarillo Civic Center packed with AMA-CON goers.
Eight years ago, AMA-CON was in one room of the Civic Center and had about 1,600 participants. This year the event has taken over the Civic Center’s North Hall in anticipation of about 9,000 people dressed as their favorite superheroes and other comic book characters.
“It’s amazing, the foot traffic has increased huge and so every year I’ve come back and it’s gotten better and better and more people look for me,” said vendor Michelle Wyrick.
Wyrick is just one vendor who attends AMA-CON, an event now attracting vendors and attendees alike from across the country.
“AMA-CON has a significant impact on the Amarillo economy, because we have people who come from out of town they stay in our hotels, they eat in our restaurants," said Stacy Clopton Yates, the public relations coordinator for the Amarillo Public Library. “A lot of vendors are also local and so people that come to [AMA-CON] are shopping with those local vendors.”
“The group that’s here spends just about a quarter of a million dollars when they are here that weekend, but the thing for Amarillo is how it exposes so many people to what Amarillo has to offer,” said Dan Quandt, Senior Vice President of Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council.
All proceeds from ticket sales will be benefiting the Amarillo Public Library and its free events and classes.
“Our summer reading club, our ESL classes, our free adult-reading skills program, our community reading program, ‘Amarillo Reads.’ These are all things that are not funded through tax payer dollars and that is what the friends of the library pay for and that is what AMA-CON supports,” said Yates.
This event is said to be for all ages and interests.
“It also meant that I got to be introduced to a lot of people in Amarillo in a lot of different genres and fields of work and that you know gave me an opportunity to make some really cool friends around the area too,” said local artist Amy West.
