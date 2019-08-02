APD warns of fraudulent calls

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities say spoof callers are once again targeting Xcel Energy and unsuspecting customers.
The Amarillo Police Department says several calls were made to its offices Friday regarding the phone scam. Callers stated they received a phone call from a number matching an Xcel Energy 800-number and an unidentified voice stating service would be discontinued if a payment isn’t made.
In every call, according to police, the victim was asked to call a different 800-number in order to make a payment.
Authorities remind residents to be advised of potential fraudulent calls and recommend calling Xcel Energy directly at 1-800-895-4999 for information about billing and services.
