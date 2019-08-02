Airport in Dalhart damaged in fire, residents asked to stay away from area

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that damaged the Dalhart Municipal Airport.
Around 3:15 a.m., Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department were called out to a report of a building that had caught on fire.
Fire crews found a hangar and a few buildings with equipment fully involved with grass fires surrounding the airport.
Along with Dalhart volunteer firefighters, fire crews with Hartley County, Texline, Hartley County Sheriff’s Office and Xcel Energy responded to the fire.
